QUÉBEC CITY, April 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

899 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 346,596;

325,691 people have recovered;

14 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 10,898, due to the withdrawal of 2 deaths not attributable to COVID-19:

3 deaths in the last 24 hours,



11 deaths between April 20 and April 25 ,

, 667 hospitalizations, for an increase of 3;

170 people in intensive care, for an increase of 3;

28,417 samples conducted on April 25 .

Vaccination

47,757 doses administered are added, that is 44,629 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,128 doses before April 26 , for a total of 2,916,897;

, for a total of 2,916,897; 3,281,079 doses received in total;

214,110 of the 231,660 doses of Pfizer expected this week were received yesterday;



137,200 doses of Moderna are still expected this week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 April 20 1,217 8 716 (+22) 178 (+1) 46,306 54,875 April 21 1,248 4 711 (-5) 174 (-4) 46,993 87,054 April 22 1,043 13 684 (-27) 172 (-2) 40 928 89,296 April 23 1,106 7 662 (-22) 181 (+9) 38,098 83,419 April 24 1,014 11 654 (-8) 165 (-16) 28,133 64,143 April 25 889 8 664 (+10) 167 (+2) 28,417 41,815 April 26 899 3 667 (+3) 170 (+3) NA 44,629

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

