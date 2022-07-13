QUÉBEC CITY, July 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

2,164 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,116,831*;

11 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 15,708 deaths;

7,094 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,767 hospitalizations, for an increase of 104 compared to the previous day;

258 new entries,



139 new discharges;

43 people in intensive care, for an increase of 5 compared to the previous day;

18 new entries,



13 new discharges;

15,630 samples conducted on July 11 ;

; 248,984 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 207,001 positive: 754 declared for yesterday, including 677 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

10,025 doses administered are added, for a cumulative total of 20,145,116 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

