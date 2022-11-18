QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

737 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,242,143*;

11 new deaths, for a total of 17,264 deaths, i.e.;

3 deaths in the last 24 hours,



3 deaths that occurred between two and seven days ago,



5 deaths that occurred more than seven days ago;

NOTE: As death removals are not shown in the data above, the number of death additions may exceed the number of new deaths for the day. Otherwise, 48 deaths are added to the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is a catch-up in the data entry of deaths that occurred more than 60 days ago.

3,453 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,658 hospitalizations, including 560 due to COVID-19, for a decrease of 29 compared to the previous day;

121 new entries,



150 new discharges;

43 people in intensive care, including 23 due to COVID-19, for an increase of 4 compared to the previous day;

10 new entries,



6 new discharges;

11,255 samples conducted on November 16 ;

; 310,071 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 260,901 positive: 102 declared for yesterday, including 90 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

23,292 doses administered are added, for a cumulative total of 22,184,687 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

