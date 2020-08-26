COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 102 new cases. However, the positive results of 40 additional cases, of the region of Montréal, are being re-evaluated due to sample contamination in a laboratory. The total of confirmed cases, including these 40 cases, stands at 61,945. Also, no new death has occurred in the past 24 hours, but 1 death which occurred between August 19 and August 24 is added, for a total of 5,747. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 8 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 110. Of these, the number of patients in intensive care remained stable, for a total of 12. 11,440 tests were taken on August 24, for a total of 1,590,538. Considering that the cases confirmed are under reassessment, the data could be readjusted downwards in the upcoming days according to the results obtained.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed August

19 86 3+1* *Date

unknown 146 25 (-1) 16,164 August

20 93 2 136 (-10) 23 (-2) 15,950 August

21 104 4 124 (-12) 16 (-7) 15,599 August

22 74 0+1* *Date

unknown 117 (-7) 14 (-2) 11,372 August

23 68 3 115 (-2) 12 (-2) 9,231 August

24 62 2 118 (+3) 12 11,440 August

25 102 (142) 0 110 (-8) 12 NA

Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column of deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca

