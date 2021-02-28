COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update Français

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show:

  • 737 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 287,740;
  • 269,530 people have recovered;
  • 9 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 10,393, due to the withdrawal of 1 death not attributable to COVID-19:
    • 4 deaths in the last 24 hours,
    • 2 deaths between February 21 and February 26,
    • 3 deaths before February 21,
  • 601 hospitalizations, for an increase of 2;
  • 117 people in intensive care, for an increase of 5;
  • 25,347 samples conducted on February 26;
  • 12,469 doses of vaccine administered, for a total of 432,255;
  • 537,825 doses of vaccine have been received.

All the data on the situation surrounding COVID-19 in Quebec is available on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

February 21

805

11

689 (+3)

117 (-2)

17,970

9,124

February 22

739

7

680 (-9)

120 (+3)

33,435

11,925

February 23

806

13

655 (-25)

130 (+10)

32,071

10,663

February 24

858

12

633 (-22)

122 (-8)

32,744

9,778

February 25

815

3

620 (-13)

119 (-3)

28,226

13,711

February 26

858

7

599 (-21)

112 (-7)

25,347

17,168

February 27

737

4

601 (+2)

117 (+5)

NA

12,469

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

