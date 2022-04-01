COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update Français

QUÉBEC CITY,  April 1, 2022  /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 3,182 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 970,951*;
  • 17 new deaths, for a total of 14,382 deaths;
  • 1,275 hospitalizations, for an increase of 37 compared to the previous day;
    • 177 new entries,
    • 140 new discharges;
  • 62 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 4 compared to the previous day;
    • 9 new entries,
    • 13 new discharges;
  • 21,139 samples conducted on March 30;
  • 141,052 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 112,895 positive: 1,707 declared for yesterday, including 1,427 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination
  • 20,845 doses administered are added, that is 20,898 doses in the last 24 hours and -53* doses before March 31, for a total of 18,669,587 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 313,972 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,983,559 doses received by Quebecers.

* The decrease is explained by corrections made to the database.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

