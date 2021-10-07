QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

624 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 413,930;

397,404 people have recovered;

5 new deaths, for a total of 11,405 deaths;

297 hospitalizations, for an increase of 3 compared to the previous day;

28 new entries



25 new discharges

88 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2 compared to the previous day;

6 new entries



8 new discharges

33,936 samples conducted on October 5 .

Vaccination

13,153 doses administered are added, that is 12,737 doses in the last 24 hours and 416 doses before October 6 , for a total of 12,977,065 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 195,265 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 13,172,330 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

