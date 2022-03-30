QUÉBEC CITY, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

3,067 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 964,450*;

8 new deaths, for a total of 14,353 deaths;

1,200 hospitalizations, for an increase of 47 compared to the previous day;

148 new entries,



101 new discharges;

60 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 3 compared to the previous day;

8 new entries,



11 new discharges;

20,475 samples conducted on March 28 ;

; 133,959 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 106,782 positive: 1,560 declared for yesterday, including 1,334 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

8,977 doses administered are added, that is 8,849 doses in the last 24 hours and 128 doses before March 29 , for a total of 18,631,276 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 313,365 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,944,641 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

