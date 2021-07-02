QUÉBEC CITY, July 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

69 new cases (162 new cases since June 30 ), bringing the total number of people infected to 375,019;

), bringing the total number of people infected to 375,019; 362,961 people have recovered;

3 new deaths (7 new deaths since June 30 ), for a total of 11,217 deaths:

), for a total of 11,217 deaths: 1 death in the last 24 hours,



1 death between June 25 and June 30 ,

,

1 death before June 25 ,

, 110 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 3 compared to the previous day;

34 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

17,464 samples conducted on June 30 .

Vaccination

96,567 doses administered are added, that is 88,615 doses in the last 24 hours and 7,952 doses before July 1 , for a total of 8,491,304 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 23,097 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 8,514,401 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 8,491,304 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 23,097 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 8,514,401 doses received by Quebecers. 10,993,905 doses received in total.

Wednesday, 19 714 doses of Moderna were received, which complete the deliveries for this week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in

intensive care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 June 25 83 2 NA NA 16,026 117,362 June 26 95 1 NA NA 15,233 97,610 June 27 76 1 124 (-11 since June 25) 31 (-9 since June 25) 15,252 77,490 June 28 71 1 122 (-2) 31 19,611 107,073 June 29 126 1 117 (-5) 35 (+4) 16,741 106,279 June 30 93 0 113 (-4) 34 (-1) 17,464 124,016 July 1 69 1 110 (-3) 34 NA 88,615

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

