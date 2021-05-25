QUÉBEC CITY, May 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

346 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 368,155;

351,689 people have recovered;

6 new deaths, for a total of 11,101:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



6 deaths between May 18 and May 23 ,

, 415 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 9;

101 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;

16,942 samples conducted on May 23 .

Vaccination

54,447 doses administered are added, that is 50,934 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,513 doses before May 24 , for a total of 5,051,681;

, for a total of 5,051,681; 5,829,449 doses received in total;

This week, no new deliveries are planned. The 47,970 doses of Pfizer expected today will be received tomorrow. These doses will complete the delivery received last Thursday.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 May 18 584 7 466 (-18) 113 (-5) 33,545 73,155 May 19 662 7 460 (-6) 107 (-6) 33,373 91,595 May 20 752 5 437 (-23) 106 (-1) 28,608 109,161 May 21 505 5 424 (-13) 103 (-3) 24,095 96,049 May 22 477 6 421 (-3) 103 17 049 85,077 May 23 433 5 424 (+3) 102 (-1) 16,942 68,550 May 24 346 0 415 (-9) 101 (-1) NA 50,934

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

