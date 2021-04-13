QUÉBEC CITY, April 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,490 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 329,472;

305,463 people have recovered;

12 new deaths, for a total of 10,756 deaths:

3 deaths in the last 24 hours,



8 deaths between April 6 and April 11 ,

,

1 death before April 6 ,

, 643 hospitalizations, for an increase of 13;

150 people in intensive care, for an increase of 8;

28,046 samples conducted on April 11 .

Vaccination

56,620 doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,005,106;

2,633,275 doses received in total;

Note that the 55,160 doses of AstraZeneca that were received last week are still in transit through the health and social services network.



203,580 of the 230 490 doses of Pfizer expected this week were received yesterday and they are in transit through the health and social services network. The remaining doses will be delivered today.



Note that 176,400 doses of Moderna are still expected this week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 April 6 1,270 5 543 (+29) 123 (+2) 45,901 43,994 April 7 1,609 6 566 (+23) 132 (+9) 46,712 48,057 April 8 1,683 11 569 (+3) 134 (+2) 44,431 70,391 April 9 1,754 4 583 (+14) 138 (+4) 35,961 74,777 April 10 1,535 4 608 (+25) 139 (+1) 27,132 61,406 April 11 1,599 5 630 (+22) 142 (+3) 28,046 55,418 April 12 1,490 3 643 (+13) 150 (+8) NA 56,620

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

