QUÉBEC CITY, April 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

2,330 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,023,436*;

26 new deaths, for a total of 14,740 deaths;

10,833 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

2,381 hospitalizations, for an increase of 100 compared to the previous day;

235 new entries,



135 new discharges;

101 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

16 new entries,



16 new discharges;

18,025 samples conducted on April 18 ;

; 187,051 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 152,390 positive: 1,138 declared for yesterday, including 926 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

34,019 doses administered are added, that is 33,663 doses in the last 24 hours and 356 doses before April 19 , for a total of 19,171,992 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 320,210 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 19,492,202 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]