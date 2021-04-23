QUÉBEC CITY, April 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,043 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected 342,688;

320,302 people have recovered;

15 new deaths, for a total of 10,860 deaths:

6 deaths in the last 24 hours,



7 deaths between April 16 and April 21 ,

,

2 deaths before April 16 ,

, 684 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 27;

172 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2;

46,993 samples conducted on April 21 .

Vaccination

90,225 doses administered are added, i.e. 88,006 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,219 doses before April 22 , for a total of 2,679,907;

, for a total of 2,679,907; 3,066,969 doses received in total;

no other dose to be received this week since deliveries have been completed.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 April 16 1,537 15 692 (+28) 175 (+8) 35,308 73,215 April 17 1,344 12 683 (-9) 175 (0) 26,132 60,170 April 18 1,092 9 686 (+3) 183 (+8) 28,568 40,576 April 19 1,136 8 694 (+8) 177 (-6) 44,311 48,267 April 20 1,217 8 716 (+22) 178 (+1) 46,306 54,777 April 21 1,248 4 711 (-5) 174 (-4) 46,993 86,777 April 22 1,043 6 684 (-27) 172 (-2) NA 88,006



1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca/

