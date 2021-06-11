QUÉBEC CITY, June 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

180 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 372,656;

359,421 people have recovered;

1 new death, for a total of 11,167 :

0 death in the last 24 hours,



1 death between June 4 and June 9 ,

, 244 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 7;

59 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 5;

22,726 samples conducted on June 9 .

Vaccination

115,333 doses administered are added, that is 98,455 doses in the last 24 hours and 16,878 doses before June 10 , for a total of 6,500,850 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 12,973 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,513,823 doses received by Quebecers.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive care Tests performed Administered

doses of vaccine3 June 4 228 1 283 (-24) 64 (-3) 20,345 95,532 June 5 179 5 274 (-9) 61 (-3) 15,755 84,261 June 6 193 3 265 (-9) 58 (-3) 15,101 67,222 June 7 149 5 263 (-2) 60 (+2) 25,054 66,638 June 8 178 1 257 (-6) 60 24,652 76,087 June 9 189 0 251 (-6) 64 (+4) 22,726 87,102 June 10 180 0 244 (-7) 59 (-5) NA 98,455

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

