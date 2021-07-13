QUÉBEC CITY, July 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

54 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 375,969;

364,103 people have recovered;

0 new deaths, for a total of 11,231 deaths;

85 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 3;

25 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

11,556 samples conducted on July 11 .

Vaccination

88,600 doses administered are added, that is 86,640 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,960 doses before July 12 , for a total of 9,555,986 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 28,353 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 9,584,339 doses received by Quebecers.

292,842 of the 324,090 doses of Pfizer expected this week were received yesterday.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

