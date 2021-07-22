QUÉBEC CITY, July 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

99 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 376,429*;

364,470 people have recovered;

3 new deaths, for a total of 11,238 deaths:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



3 deaths before July 20 ;

; 71 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 1;

21 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

14,363 samples conducted on July 20 .

*An update was carried out today in order to improve the nominative information available for the management of cases and contacts. This change has an impact on the cumulative number of confirmed cases. It also translates into a change in the regional distribution. A total of 189 confirmed cases, of which 20 are from the beginning of the third wave, have thus been removed to the cumulative since the beginning of the pandemic as they are duplicates.

Vaccination

105,088 doses administered are added, that is 103,164 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,924 doses before July 21 , for a total of 10,373,663 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 33,553 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 10,407,216 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

