QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1 205 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,254,067*;

7 new deaths, for a total of 17,361 deaths, i.e.;

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



5 deaths that occurred between two and seven days ago,



2 deaths that occurred more than seven days ago;

NOTE: As death removals are not shown in the data above, the number of death additions may exceed the number of new deaths for the day. Otherwise, 48 deaths are added to the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is a catch-up in the data entry of deaths that occurred more than 60 days ago.

4,065 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,979 hospitalizations, including 621 due to COVID-19, for an increase of 33 compared to the previous day;

178 new entries,



145 new discharges;

45 people in intensive care, including 21 due to COVID-19, for a decrease of 6 compared to the previous day;

4 new entries,



10 new discharges;

12,394 samples conducted on November 29 ;

; 312,736 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 263,264 positive: 118 declared for yesterday, including 96 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

22,203 doses administered are added, for a cumulative total of 22,423,557 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

