QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

6528 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 818,947*;

98 new deaths, for a total of 12,639 deaths;

3,411 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 14 compared to the previous day;

352 new entries,



366 new discharges;

285 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

stable compared to the previous day; 43 new entries,



43 new discharges;

43,139 samples conducted on January 18 .

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

110,351 doses administered are added, that is 104,205 doses in the last 24 hours and 6,146 doses before January 19 , for a total of 16,801,574 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 263,787 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 17,065,361 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

