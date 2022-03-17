QUÉBEC CITY, March 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,462 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 941,112*;

19 new deaths, for a total of 14,232 deaths;

1,034 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 39 compared to the previous day;

63 new entries,



102 new discharges;

50 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 6 compared to the previous day;

3 new entries,



9 new discharges;

15,663 samples conducted on March 15 ;

; 110,789 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 86,749 positive: 493 declared for yesterday, including 396 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

5,830 doses administered are added, that is 5,819 doses in the last 24 hours and 11 doses before March 16 , for a total of 18,543,224 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 310,725 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,853,949 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

