QUÉBEC CITY, July 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

103 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 376,519;

364,594 people have recovered;

0 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 11,235, due to the withdrawal of 1 death not attributable to COVID-19;

72 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 5;

21 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

14,885 samples conducted on July 19 .

Vaccination

100,819 doses administered are added, that is 99,327 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,492 doses before July 20 , for a total of 10,268,575 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 32,865 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 10,301,440 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 10,268,575 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 32,865 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 10,301,440 doses received by Quebecers. 76,050 doses of Pfizer were received on July 20 , completing the total of 703,170 expected this week.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

