QUÉBEC CITY, April 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,252 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 317,364;

296,396 people have recovered;

4 new deaths, for a total of 10,697 deaths:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



1 death between March 29 and April 3 ,

,

1 death before March 29 ,

,

1 death at an unknown date,

503 hospitalizations, for an increase of 1;

123 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 5;

24,065 samples conducted on April 3 .

Vaccination

22,494 doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,552,215;

2,127,605 doses received in total.

135,100 doses of Moderna were received. These doses are in transit through the health and social services network.



339,600 doses of AstraZeneca were received. These doses are in transit through the health and social services network.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 March 29 864 8 487 (+10) 126 (+6) 38,757 43,827 March 30 1,025 8 485 (-2) 120 (-6) 41,053 43,073 March 31 1,271 4 487 (+2) 119 (-1) 39,886 41,731 April 1 1,314 5 503 (+16) 121 (+2) 36,362 48,912 April 2 1,282 4 501 (-2) 124 (+3) 28,542 47,073 April 3 1,154 2 502 (+1) 128 (+4) 24,065 41,073 April 4 1,252 1 503 (+1) 123 (-5) NA 22,494

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

