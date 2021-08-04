QUÉBEC CITY, QC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

184 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 378,157;

365,654 people have recovered;

0 new deaths, for a total of 11,240 deaths due to the withdrawal of 1 death not attributable to COVID-19;

58 hospitalizations, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

17 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;

15,705 samples conducted on August 2 .

Vaccination

49,337 doses administered are added, that is 47,478 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,859 doses before August 3 , for a total of 11,256,183 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 41,112 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 11,297,295 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 11,256,183 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 41,112 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 11,297,295 doses received by Quebecers. All of the 585,000 doses of Pfizer expected this week have been received.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

