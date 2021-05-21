QUÉBEC CITY, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

752 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 366,394;

348,694 people have recovered;

9 new deaths, for a total of 11,075:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



6 deaths between May 14 and May 19 ,

,

3 deaths before May 14 ,

, 437 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 23;

106 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;

33,373 samples conducted on May 19 .

Vaccination

110,513 doses administered are added, that is 107,261 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,252 doses before May 20 , for a total of 4,747,192;

, for a total of 4,747,192; 5,595,489 doses received in total;

Expected deliveries:

410,670 of the 458,640 doses of Pfizer yet to be received this week were delivered to the regions yesterday. The rest of the doses (47 970) will arrive next Tuesday,



233 960 doses of Moderna are still expected this week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 May 14 760 4 509 (-21) 120 (-3) 31,315 101,683 May 15 716 7 508 (-1) 119 (-1) 21,925 91,827 May 16 551 8 501 (-7) 116 (-3) 22,915 73,690 May 17 549 10 484 (-17) 118 (+2) 35,862 72,169 May 18 584 7 466 (-18) 113 (-5) 33,545 73,123 May 19 662 6 460 (-6) 107 (-6) 33,373 91,376 May 20 752 0 437 (-23) 106 (-1) NA 107,261

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

