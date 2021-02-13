COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,049 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 275,880, of which 255,146 have now recovered. The data also report 33 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 10,201 due to the withdrawal of 5 deaths that the investigation has shown not to be attributable to COVID-19. Among these 33 deaths, 5 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 21 have occurred between February 6 and February 11 and 7 have occurred before February 6. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 37 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 812. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 7, for a total of 130. The samples conducted on February 11 amount to 33,453 for a total of 6,259,265. Finally, 8,675 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 290,953. To date, 310,425 doses have been received.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive care Tests

performed Administered

doses of vaccine3 February 6 1,081 22 963 (-19) 158 (-1) 22,502 3,209 February 7 853 27 969 (+6) 160 (+2) 18,512 2,295 February 8 826 18 940 (-29) 145 (-15) 26,470 3,408 February 9 989 26 918 (-22) 148 (+3) 32,207 3,521 February 10 1,121 20 874 (-44) 143 (-5) 33,587 5,693 February 11 984 19 849 (-25) 137 (-6) 33,453 9,567 February 12 1,049 5 812 (-37) 130 (-7) NA 8,675

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

