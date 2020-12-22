QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 2,183 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 181,276, of which 154,673 people have now recovered. The data also report 28 new deaths, for a total of 7,794. Among these 28 deaths, 10 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 14 have occurred between December 15 and December 20, 1 has occurred before December 15 and 3 have occurred at an unknown date. The number of hospitalizations increased by 7 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,055. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 9, for a total of 137. The samples conducted on December 20 amount to 26,130 for a total of 4,612,006. Finally, 437 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 5,273.

It should be noted that the press release reporting the data will take a break on December 25 and 26 as well as on January 1 and 2. An abridged version of this press release will be issued on December 27 and January 3. It will include the main data, including confirmed cases, the overall number of deaths and the number of hospitalizations from previous days.

vaccine December 15 1,897 36 975 (+16) 128 (+3) 38,486 1,156* December 16 1,855 25 1,002 (+27) 134 (+6) 39,762 941 December 17 1,773 42 1,011 (+9) 141 (+7) 42,136 901* December 18 2,038 22 1,005 (-6) 142 (+1) 36,689 715* December 19 2,146 19 1,010 (+5) 146 (+4) 26,426 716* December 20 2,108 9 1,048 (+38) 146 26,130 115 December 21 2,183 10 1,055 (+7) 137 (-9) NA 437

* Note that these numbers have been revised due to a readjustment of the data.

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

respect the measures regarding private gatherings and activities in a public setting according to the alert level in effect in your region;

limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

