QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Quebec show 91 new cases, bringing the total number of infected persons to 60,718. In addition, 1 new death was recorded, for a total of 5,697. Hospitalizations decreased by 6 over the previous day, for a cumulative total of 151. Of these, 21 were in intensive care, like yesterday. 9,104 tests were taken on August 9, for a total of 1,381,190.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date New

confirmed cases New deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed August 4 155 1 167 (-2) 19 (-2) 17,042 August 5 133 0 165 (-2) 19 16,367 August 6 108 0 152 (-13) 19 17,973 August 7 126 4 155 (+3) 23 (+4) 16,093 August 8 104 2 156 (+1) 22 (-1) 13,600 August 9 98 1 157 (+1) 21 (-1) 9,104 August 10 91 1 151 (-6) 21 NA

Please note that the data in the table are presented according to their date of entry. They are captured at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to an additional 24-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 12 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit. This obligation will apply to people aged 10 and over starting August 24.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

