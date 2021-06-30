QUÉBEC CITY, June 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

126 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 374,857;

362,756 people have recovered;

3 new deaths, for a total of 11,210 deaths:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



2 deaths between June 23 and June 28 ,

,

1 death before June 23 ,

, 117 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 5 compared to the previous day;

35 people in intensive care, for an increase of 4 compared to the previous day;

19,611 samples conducted on June 28 .

Vaccination

108,607 doses administered are added, that is 102,799 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,808 doses before June 29 , for a total of 8,269,963 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 22,327 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 8,292,290 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 8,269,963 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 22,327 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 8,292,290 doses received by Quebecers. 10,974,165 doses received in total.

Yesterday, 52,650 doses of Pfizer, 864,220 doses of Moderna and 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca were received.

What is still expected this week:

880,600 doses of Moderna.

It should be remembered that there will be no release of the daily update tomorrow, due to the statutory holiday. The next full data update will be released on Friday. Note that citizens who want to have access to certain data can consult the open data of the gouvernement du Québec.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 June 23 96 1 143 (-18) 38 (-2) 20,320 120,362 June 24 88 1 135 (-8) 40 (+2) 16,187 68,342 June 25 83 2 NA NA 16,026 117,221 June 26 95 1 NA NA 15,233 97,550 June 27 76 2 124 (-11 since June 25) 31 (-9 since June 25) 15,252 77,357 June 28 71 0 122 (-2) 31 19,611 103,979 June 29 126 0 117 (-5) 35 (+4) NA 102,799



1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

