QUÉBEC CITY, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

3,777 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 989,077*;

28 new deaths, for a total of 14,482 deaths;

1,582 hospitalizations, for an increase of 42 compared to the previous day;

221 new entries,



179 new discharges;

64 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2 compared to the previous day;

11 new entries,



13 new discharges;

23,006 samples conducted on April 5 ;

; 157,859 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 127,430 positive: 1,646 declared for yesterday, including 1,434 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

32,210 doses administered are added, that is 31,225 doses in the last 24 hours and 985 doses before April 6 , for a total of 18,782,432 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 315,469 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 19,097,901 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]