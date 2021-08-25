QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

550 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 386,015;

370,858 people have recovered;

1 new death, for a total of 11,284 deaths;

1 death before August 18 ;

; 110 hospitalizations, for an increase of 8;

33 people in intensive care, for an increase of 4;

18,442 samples conducted on August 23 .

Vaccination

27,678 doses administered are added, that is 26,748 doses in the last 24 hours and 930 doses before August 24 , for a total of 12,158,956 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 68,044 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 12,227,000 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

