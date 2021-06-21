QUÉBEC CITY, June 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

90 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 374,011;

361,521 people have recovered;

No new deaths, for a total of 11,191 deaths;

168 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 2;

39 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

16,307 samples conducted on June 19 .

Vaccination

60,990 doses administered are added, that is 57,004 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,986 doses before June 20 , for a total of 7,386,401 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 18,196 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,404,597 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 7,386,401 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 18,196 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,404,597 doses received by Quebecers. 8,285,035 doses received in total.

Here are the vaccine doses expected this week:

546 990 doses of Pfizer are expected between June 23 and June 25 ,

,

1 494 920 doses of Moderna are expected:



630 770 doses on June 22 ,

,



637 840 doses between June 23 and June 25 ,

,



226 380 doses between June 24 and June 27 .

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 June 14 105 1 209 (-5) 50 (-4) 24,849 90,899 June 15 153 1 192 (-17) 45 (-5) 24,686 86,623 June 16 161 1 178 (-14) 41 (-4) 22,677 97,781 June 17 127 2 175 (-3) 39 (-2) 19,619 101,905 June 18 160 0 178 (+3) 39 17,300 91,057 June 19 103 0 170 (-8) 39 16,307 71,745 June 20 90 0 168 (-2) 39 NA 57,004

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca/

