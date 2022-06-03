QUÉBEC CITY, June 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

542 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,068,147*;

2 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 15,435 deaths;

3,940 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,067 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 38 compared to the previous day;

63 new entries,



101 new discharges;

28 people in intensive care, for an increase of 4 compared to the previous day;

6 new entries,



2 new discharges;

12,095 samples conducted on June 1 ;

; 215,009 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 176,365 positive: 219 declared for yesterday, including 184 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

5,558 doses administered are added, that is 5,188 doses in the last 24 hours and 370 doses before June 2 , for a total of 19,927,238 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 336,773 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 20,264,011 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

