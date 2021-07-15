QUÉBEC CITY, July 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

65 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 376,109;

364,222 people have recovered;

1 new death, for a total of 11,232 deaths:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



1 death before July 13 ;

; 81 hospitalizations, for an increase of 2;

23 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2;

16,203 samples conducted on July 13 .

Vaccination

103,535 doses administered are added, that is 101,686 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,849 doses before July 14 , for a total of 9,752,346 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 29,782 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 9,782,128 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 9,752,346 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 29,782 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 9,782,128 doses received by Quebecers. 11,525,359 doses received in total.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca/

