COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, April 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,106 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 343,794;

321,667 people have recovered;

13 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 9, due to the withdrawal of 4 deaths not attributable to COVID-19, for a total of 10,869 deaths:

3 deaths in the last 24 hours,



7 deaths between April 17 and April 22 ,

,

3 deaths before April 17 ,

, 662 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 22;

181 people in intensive care, for an increase of 9;

40,928 samples conducted on April 22 .

Vaccination

83,628 doses administered are added, i.e. 82,080 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,548 doses before April 23 , for a total of 2,763,535;

, for a total of 2,763,535; 3,066,969 doses received in total;

no other dose to be received this week since deliveries have been completed.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive care Tests

performed Administered

doses of vaccine3 April 17 1,344 11 683 (-9) 175 (0) 26,132 60,172 April 18 1,092 9 686 (+3) 183 (+8) 28,568 40,579 April 19 1,136 8 694 (+8) 177 (-6) 44,311 48,277 April 20 1,217 8 716 (+22) 178 (+1) 46,306 54,796 April 21 1,248 3 711 (-5) 174 (-4) 46,993 86,847 April 22 1,043 13 684 (-27) 172 (-2) 40 928 89,134 April 23 1,106 3 662 (-22) 181 (+9) NA 82,080

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

