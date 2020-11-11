WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In light of the latest developments and guidelines issued by the government of Manitoba, Ivanhoé Cambridge will be closing Outlet Collection Winnipeg to the public, as of 11:59 p.m. on November 11 and until further notice, except for access to critical businesses, which will be maintained.

Access to critical businesses and restaurants for take-out or delivery purposes only will be maintained in accordance with governmental guidelines. Access instructions for these services will be posted on the property's website.

Ivanhoé Cambridge's top priority is the health and safety of its customers, tenants, employees and the communities in which the Company operates. Ivanhoé Cambridge is deploying all the means at its disposal to help control the spread of the virus and is closely monitoring the evolution of the situation.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a long-term view to generate optimal, risk-adjusted returns. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Vertically integrated in Canada, Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,000 buildings, primarily in the residential, office, retail, industrial and logistics sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$64 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019, and is a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (cdpq.com), one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com.

