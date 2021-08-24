COVID-19 Continues to Test the Resiliency of Local Non-profits

The Calgary and Southern Alberta Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Canada has seen over a dozen fundraising events cancelled over the 18 months. While some of these events held virtual auctions and raffles, the funds raised are well shy of their usual success. However, the Chapter is excited and looking forward to September 13, 2021, when the 32st Annual 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic will be held at the Earl Grey Golf Club.

The event was successfully hosted in 2020 under strict COVID-19 guidelines. This year, the revised restrictions regarding COVID-19 will allow for a bit more of a relaxed atmosphere for the all-female crowd. However, several of the features added for safety in 2020 will be retained for their effectiveness in 2021 such as scheduled tee times, boxed lunches, video recorded guest speakers and online silent auction and raffles.

"Technology assisted us in holding a safe and successful event in 2020. The lessons we learned are now making us a new and improved event for 2021 and going forward. We are glad to be able to ensure a safe and respectful environment where everyone can have fun and give back to their community," said Debbie Carver, the event co-chair.

In its 31 years, this tournament has raised over $1.2 million to support the 4,200 Canadians currently living with this fatal genetic disease. The event offers an opportunity to golf at one of Calgary's oldest and most prestigious golf courses, Earl Grey, while networking, and celebrating with many amazing women.

There are sponsorship opportunities available and there is a need for donations of prizes and auction items.

For more information on the 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic, contact Debbie Carver at 403-230-7893.

To register to golf click here

Thank you to CISION for sponsoring this announcement.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. At present, there is no cure.

CF causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs. The degree of cystic fibrosis severity differs from person to person, however, the persistence and ongoing infection in the lungs, with destruction of lungs and loss of lung function, will eventually lead to death in the majority of people with CF.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one of the world's top three charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and is an internationally-recognized leader in funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. We invest more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $300 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world's highest survival rates for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. The median age of survival is 51 years, however 50% of those that die from cystic fibrosis are under 35. There is no cure. #ENDCF

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

@65RosesLadiesGolf, @CFCalgary, #ENDCF, #65rosesladiesgolfclassic

SOURCE Cystic Fibrosis Canada- Calgary & Southern Alberta Chapter

For further information: Cystic Fibrosis Canada - Calgary & Southern Alberta Chapter: Phone: (403) 266-5295, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cfchapters.ca/calgary-southern-alberta/

