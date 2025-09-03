COVERGIRL WELCOMES THREE CANADIAN MEDIA ICONS AS THE FACES OF SIMPLY AGELESS IN THE NEW 'AGELESS BEAUTY' CAMPAIGN

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - COVERGIRL Canada is proud to announce the newest faces of its Simply Ageless franchise as part of a powerful new Canadian campaign, 'Ageless Beauty.' Returning to the brand is celebrated Canadian TV host and entertainment journalist Sangita Patel, joined by two inspiring new Canadian COVERGIRLs: beloved daytime host Tracy Moore and multi-hyphenate media powerhouse Meredith Shaw. Together, these dynamic women will lead the next chapter of COVERGIRL's mission to redefine age in beauty, celebrating confidence, vitality, and self-expression at every stage of life.

The 'Ageless Beauty' campaign showcases COVERGIRL's Simply Ageless collection — including Canada's best-selling drugstore foundation for mature skin since 2005, 3-in-1 Foundation and the TikTok viral Skin Perfector Essence — all designed to enhance skin's natural radiance without masking it.

Sangita Patel, who first joined the COVERGIRL family in 2019, shared:

"I'm back with my COVERGIRL family! Returning as a Canadian spokesperson is an incredible honour and still feels like a dream come true. When I first joined in 2019 — announced on my 40th birthday — it was a milestone not only in my career, but also in representing South Asian women in beauty. COVERGIRL has been part of my journey since I bought my very first foundation and mascara as a young girl, dreaming of possibilities. Now, joining forces with Tracy Moore and Meredith Shaw makes this moment even more special — proof that beauty is about confidence, diversity, and celebrating every story."

For Tracy Moore, becoming a COVERGIRL is a meaningful celebration of authenticity and representation:

"I've never felt more in my COVERGIRL era than I do right now, so being part of a campaign that puts a spotlight on the big, beautiful confidence we bloom into in mid-age has been joyful."

Meredith Shaw, recognized for her impeccable style and a fierce advocate for inclusivity, added:

"A true pinch me moment! To be a part of this iconic global brand's desire to reach Canadian women of all ages is an honour. The feeling on set with Tracy and Sangita was a true testament to the message of this campaign: you are seen, you are worthy, you are beautiful."

Rhonda Sydor, General Manager, Coty Canada, shared the brand's vision:

"As leaders in beauty, Coty aims to create forward-thinking beauty products that empower Canadians to embrace their individuality and express themselves, at all stages. Since 1961, COVERGIRL has been a trusted brand, and our Simply Ageless collection builds on that legacy with skincare-infused makeup that supports skin needs, without compromise. We are so proud to partner with Sangita, Tracy, and Meredith, who each bring a unique voice and lived experience to this campaign, and we are honoured to spotlight their stories."

The campaign will roll out nationwide across digital, TV, in-store and out-of-home this fall, encouraging women across Canada to embrace their age with pride, power, and the timeless spirit of COVERGIRL.

Because aging is beautiful and should be celebrated.

About COVERGIRL:

COVERGIRL, a beloved heritage beauty brand founded in 1961, is known for celebrating authenticity, diversity, and self-expression through accessible and inclusive products.

Heritage & Mission

For over 60 years, COVERGIRL has championed beauty discovery and invited unique talents and voices into its community. In 2018, it became the largest makeup brand to be Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty-Free International — reflecting a strong commitment to cruelty-free practices across all markets

Where to Learn More:

Visit www.covergirl.com or follow @COVERGIRL on social media for news, tips, and product info.

About Coty Inc.:

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in over 120 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

