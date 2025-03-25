Coveo Now a Shopify Premier Technology Partner - Fuel Revenue Growth with Enterprise AI-Search, Product Discovery and Generative Experiences

"The alliance between Coveo and Shopify represents a synergy of two powerful platforms, designed to fuel the future of commerce growth," said Peter Curran, GM of Commerce at Coveo. "As Shopify expands its enterprise capabilities, it needs a powerful, adaptable solution to meet the growing complexities of large catalogs and operations. Coveo equips Shopify merchants with proven AI models that go beyond enhancing product discovery — optimizing operational efficiency and driving measurable impact across every touchpoint."

Drive measurable, profitable growth with leading AI-search and product discovery, personalized for every shopper intent

Coveo is a recognized leader in the e-commerce industry, trusted by numerous B2B and B2C enterprises for its AI-search, merchandising, personalization, and generative answering solutions. In 2024, Gartner® recognized Coveo as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery.1

With Coveo AI added to Shopify storefronts, brands gain powerful, multi-layered AI-search that transforms product discovery, adapts to intent in real-time, and increases conversion and revenue per visit. Empowered merchandising lets merchandisers fine-tune search, product listings, and recommendations, layer business rules on top of AI, and see detailed reporting.

By implementing Coveo, Shopify merchants can transform their business with:

Multi-layered AI-Search

Industry-leading AI-search: Relevant shopper experiences with predictive query suggestions, personalized 1:1 results, partial part # match, fitment and cross-reference lookups, powered by sophisticated AI and semantics.

Relevant shopper experiences with predictive query suggestions, personalized 1:1 results, partial part # match, fitment and cross-reference lookups, powered by sophisticated AI and semantics. 1-1 Personalization: Search and suggestions that adapt in real-time within a session aligning with each shopper's intent – whether returning customers or anonymous visitors.

Enriched and Personalized Product Discovery

Recommendations: Highly relevant product and content recommendations dynamically adjusted in-session based on real-time shopper behavior and intent cues, using deep learning models.

Highly relevant product and content recommendations dynamically adjusted in-session based on real-time shopper behavior and intent cues, using deep learning models. Indexing: Unified indexing that enables effortless product discovery, regardless of catalog complexity such as customer specific pricing and entitlements. Supporting any scale, over 40 million products and 100 million pieces of content.

Unified indexing that enables effortless product discovery, regardless of catalog complexity such as customer specific pricing and entitlements. Supporting any scale, over 40 million products and 100 million pieces of content. Generative Experiences: Guided advisory experiences educating customers on products relevant to them and putting retailers' expert content to work in the discovery journey.

Empowered Merchandising

Scalable AI Foundation: Relevant product discovery that can be easily tuned by merchants with an intuitive UI for layering and scheduling business rules on top of sophisticated AI models.

product discovery that can be easily tuned by merchants with an intuitive UI for layering and scheduling business rules on top of sophisticated AI models. Transparent Ranking Insights: Detailed visibility on product ranking factors with extensive reporting on the performance of search and product discovery.

"Shopify's leading commerce technology and strong partner ecosystem empowers merchants to create bespoke solutions for every phase of their commerce journey," said Ritu Khanna, Vice President of Partnerships at Shopify. "We're thrilled to enable Coveo's AI-powered search, product discovery, and generative experience capabilities to more businesses on Shopify."

Getting started is simple with flexible integration options. Link the Coveo license with the Shopify store to access best-in-class AI-search and product discovery, plus even more functionality — including GenAI answering — through the Coveo AI-Relevance PlatformTM.

Install Coveo for Shopify, available for exclusive access now.

Watch Coveo for Shopify in action.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience and agents, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance Platform™ ️enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is table stakes, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform™ is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Premier Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

_________________________

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery, Mike Lowndes, Aditya Vasudevan, Sandy Shen, Noam Dorros, 13 May 2024. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

Media Contact: Kiyomi Harrington, [email protected], 226-753-1079