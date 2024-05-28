Coveo Announces Resignation of Board Member

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leading enterprise AI platform that brings AI search and GenAI to every point-of-experience, enabling remarkable personalized digital experiences that drive business outcomes, today announced that Frederic Lalonde has resigned from its board of directors effective May 27, 2024. Mr. Lalonde was a representative of Investissement Quebec on Coveo's board of directors. The board is working alongside Investissement Quebec to find a replacement nominee.

About Coveo

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person. That experiences are today's competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-experience advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, resulting in superior business outcomes.

To realize this AI-experience advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee.

Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website and workplace.

The Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce Summit ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member and a Genesys AppFoundry ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

For further information: Contact Information: Brandon Nussey, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]