COVE SODA NAMES BRYAN CROWLEY CEO, POSITIONING BRAND FOR NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH IN FAST-EXPANDING FUNCTIONAL SODA CATEGORY

Beverage Industry Sales Veteran Craig Olikiewicz Named Chief Commercial Officer

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- As the functional soda category enters its next phase of growth, Cove Soda today announced the appointment of Bryan Crowley as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member. He is joined by Craig Olikiewicz as Chief Commercial Officer and Joe Lee as Chief Operating Officer, forming a seasoned leadership team to guide Cove's expansion across North America.

Crowley brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across food, beverage, and consumer brands, spanning early-stage innovators and global category leaders. Most recently, he served as CEO and Board Member of G FUEL. He previously partnered with serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins to launch and lead Casa Azul Spirits an d ZenWTR, helping scale both brands through innovation and profitable growth. His appointment marks Cove's evolution from breakout functional soda brand to scaled category contender as consumers and retailers increasingly prioritize better-for-you, no-sugar alternatives.

"Functional soda has moved from an emerging trend to a high-growth category that demands creative brand building and disciplined execution," said Crowley. "Founders John and Ryan MacLellan have built a great-tasting product and an authentic brand with real consumer love. The opportunity now is to scale that foundation thoughtfully and build a business designed for longevity."

Founded in 2017 by two brothers at a local farmers' market, Cove Soda has built a devoted following through its fresh approach to functional beverages. Today, Cove is the leading functional soda brand in Canada and is entering the U.S. market at a time when retailers are actively reallocating shelf space toward functional, low-sugar beverage offerings.

Crowley has repeatedly stepped into leadership roles at pivotal growth moments, bringing operational rigor and strategic clarity. His prior experience includes serving as CEO and Board Director of Casa Azul Spirits, CEO and Board Member of Soylent, Co-Founder and Board Member of Flying Embers, Chief Strategy Officer of KeVita (acquired by PepsiCo), President of VEEV Spirits (acquired by Luxco), Chief Marketing Officer of Pabst Brewing Company, and Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Mars, Inc.

Joining Crowley is Craig Olikiewicz, Chief Commercial Officer, a seasoned sales and commercial executive with deep experience across beverages, energy, and CPG. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Nutrabolt, leading national retail expansion and commercial execution across major channels.

"Craig is a proven commercial leader who understands how to build brands at scale," said Crowley. "He brings a disciplined, data-driven approach to growth and the relationships needed to win at shelf. I have seen firsthand how he elevates teams and delivers results and we're thrilled to have him on board."

Cove also announced that Joe Lee joined the company as Chief Operating Officer in spring 2025. Lee brings more than 20 years of global operations and supply chain leadership across high-growth CPG brands, positioning Cove to scale efficiently as demand accelerates.

Together with founders John and Ryan MacLellan, the leadership team reflects Cove's focus on building a durable, execution-driven organization capable of meeting growing consumer and retailer demand.

In November, Cove also announced a $15 million USD Series A financing, led by Vanterra Ventures, with participation from RiverPark Ventures, The Palm Tree Crew, Simple Food Ventures, Diplo, Miles Teller, The Chainsmokers, Michael Rubin, Jack Eichel, Aaron Ekblad, Matt Chapman, and J.D. Martinez. The funding supports Cove's continued growth across North America, the introduction of new flavors, and the expansion of its leadership and operational teams.

"With this leadership team in place and strong investor backing, Cove is entering its next chapter," Crowley added. "This is just the beginning."

About Cove Soda

Founded in 2017, Cove Soda is a Canada-based functional carbonated soft drink brand offering great-tasting, no-sugar sodas made with real ingredients. Cove is the leading functional soda brand in Canada and is expanding rapidly across the United States.

Media Contact

Kathleen Saeger

[email protected]

310-597-2337

Victoria Stinson

[email protected]

330-754-5290

SOURCE Cove Soda