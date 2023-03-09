Covalon Announces Voting Results from Fiscal 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF) an advanced medical technologies company, today announced the results of the matters voted upon at its Fiscal 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held March 8, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business and each item of business was approved by the requisite number of votes. The matters included the election of the Board of Directors, the appointment of auditors, and the approval of the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan. The total number of shares represented, either in person or by proxy, totaled 12,803,487 or 51.076%. The voting results are detailed below.

1) The Election of the Board of Directors

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Amir Boloor 11,592,631 92.275 970,546 7.725 Joseph Cordiano 12,322,807 98.087 240,370 1.913 Martin Goldfarb 12,268,607 97.655 294,570 2.345 Samantha Nutt 11,686,821 93.024 876,356 6.976 Brian Pedlar 11,575,121 92.135 988,056 7.865 Abe Schwartz 12,268,607 97.655 294,570 2.345 Ron Smith 11,536,231 91.826 1,026,946 8.174

2) The Appointment of the Auditor



Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % PricewaterhouseCoopers,

LLP 12,696,487 99.996 500 0.004

3) The Approval of the Company's 2023 Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan



Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Omnibus Long-Term

Incentive Plan 11,445,341 91.102 1,117,836 8.898

Final voting results of all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and further details of the voted matters can be found in the Company's management information circular dated February 1, 2023.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a patient-driven medical device company, built on the relentless pursuit to help the most vulnerable patients have a better chance at healing. Through a strong portfolio of patented technologies and solutions for advanced wound care, infection prevention, and medical device coatings, we offer innovative, gentler, and more compassionate options for patients to heal with less infections, less pain, and better outcomes. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

