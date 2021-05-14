Courts Approve Settlement of Canadian ACTOS® / Pioglitazone Litigation

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Québec have approved a settlement of five Canadian class action lawsuits related to the prescription medications ACTOS®, APO-Pioglitazone and Sandoz-Pioglitazone.

The Settlement provides for the creation of a $25 million CDN settlement fund from which eligible Class Members will receive compensation and from which administration costs and legal fees will be paid.

The Settlement is not an admission of liability on the part of any of the defendants, nor has there been any finding of liability by the Courts against any of them. The defendants deny the allegations made in the lawsuits.

Unless otherwise indicated herein, capitalized terms have the meanings set out in the Settlement Agreement. Notices informing people about their legal rights and the details of the Settlement will be mailed to known Class Members and further information about the Settlement is available at: www.piosettlement.ca, from the Claims Administrator by phone at 1-800-538-0009 or by writing to the following address:

Canadian ACTOS® / Pioglitazone Settlement

c/o CA2 Inc.

9 Prince Arthur Ave.,

Toronto, ON, M5R 1B2

[email protected]

The law firms of Rochon Genova LLP, Kim Spencer McPhee Barristers P.C. and Merchant Law Group LLP represent the Class Members.

