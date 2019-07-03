Counsel Portfolio Services Announces Picton Mahoney Asset Management to Assume All Sub-Advisory Duties for Counsel Canadian Growth

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. ("Counsel") today announced that effective immediately Picton Mahoney Asset Management will assume 100% of the sub-advisory duties for Counsel Canadian Growth.

Following the closure of the Montrusco Bolton Canadian equity quantitative strategy, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. will resign their sub-advisory duties for the fund.

Counsel Canadian Growth is an underlying fund to Counsel Conservative Portfolio, Counsel Balanced Portfolio, Counsel Balanced Growth Portfolio, Counsel Growth Portfolio, and Counsel All Equity Portfolio.

About Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

Counsel is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. ("IPC Inc."). With $4.9 billion in assets under management as at June 30, 2019, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third-party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies.

