Cott Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT;TSX:BCB) ("Cott" or the "Company") announced today that the Company will release its third quarter ended September 28, 2019 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Cott will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers:

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

North America: (888) 231-8191

International: (647) 427-7450

Conference ID: 6899766

This is a live, listen-only dial-in telephone line.

Webcast for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

A live audio webcast will be available through the Company's website at www.cott.com. The webcast will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

Website: www.cott.com

SOURCE Cott Corporation

For further information: Jarrod Langhans, Investor Relations, Tel: (813) 313-1732, Investorrelations@cott.com

Related Links

http://www.cott.com

