Cott Announces Acquisition of Watercooler Gigant, Strengthening Its Business in the Netherlands

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT;TSX: BCB) (the "Company" or "Cott"), a leading provider of home and office bottled water delivery services in North America and Europe and a leader in custom coffee roasting for the U.S. food service industry, today announced that Eden Springs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cott, has acquired the Watercooler Gigant business of Leylines B.V.

Watercooler Gigant is a leading e-commerce platform in the Netherlands and supplies bottled water coolers and filtration solutions to the commercial and residential markets. With the acquisition of Watercooler Gigant, Eden Springs enhances its position in the region through the addition of both a new e-commerce channel and approximately 1,800 customers.

"Watercooler Gigant has a strong reputation for quality service across its e-commerce platforms and shares our commitment to organic growth," said Antonio Alarcon, President of Eden Springs Continental Europe. "We are excited to welcome the Watercooler Gigant customers to the Eden Springs family, and look forward to providing them with even more products and services."

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

ABOUT EDEN SPRINGS

Eden Springs is Europe's leading provider of workplace drinks solutions, offering a complete, one-stop service to meet every organization's water and coffee needs. Eden supplies integrated water and coffee service solutions to over 800,000 customers in 18 countries, including a broad range of bottle-fed water coolers, plumbed-in water coolers and small pack bottles as well as hot beverages solutions including coffee machines, high quality coffee, tea and other accessories. Eden Springs has been a part of Cott Corporation since 2016.

