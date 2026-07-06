The event will connect international buyers and investors with Costa Rica's export offering, investment opportunities and specialized suppliers.

Companies interested in participating as international buyers or investors can find more information at www.costaricasummit.com.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- From September 1–4, Costa Rica will host the region's largest international business event. More than 400 buyers and investors from over 40 countries will gather for the second edition of the Costa Rica Trade & Investment Summit, a strategic platform designed to promote exports, attract foreign direct investment and connect global companies with specialized suppliers.

Costa Rica Trade & Investment Summit, the region’s largest international business event, will bring together more than 400 buyers and investors

Organized by the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER), the event will take place at the Costa Rica Convention Center and will bring together more than 1,000 exporting companies, multinational corporations and suppliers. The agenda will include over 3,200 business meetings, exhibition showcases, buyer visits to Costa Rican companies, tailored investment agendas, specialized conferences and visits to free trade zones, business parks and productive regions both within and outside the Greater Metropolitan Area.

"The value of the Summit lies not only in the number of companies it brings together, but in the opportunities it creates. The first edition confirmed strong international interest in what Costa Rica has to offer, and this year we want buyers to find reliable suppliers and a high-value export offering; investors to assess first-hand the conditions for establishing or expanding operations; and multinational companies to identify new local capabilities to strengthen their supply chains. Our goal is for every participant to leave the event with useful information, relevant contacts and concrete opportunities to move their business plans forward," said Laura López, CEO of PROCOMER.

For international buyers, the event will provide access to a diverse export offering, including Costa Rican products and services linked to agribusiness, food, specialized manufacturing, digital technologies, corporate services, creative industries and applied innovation. Meetings will be scheduled according to each participant's business needs, with the aim of enabling effective connections and real business opportunities.

The first edition of the Costa Rica Trade & Investment Summit, held in 2025, confirmed the country's ability to convene high-level business opportunities. That edition brought together 337 international buyers, 170 international investors and more than 1,280 exporters, multinational companies and suppliers. It also generated over 3,600 business meetings, 104 investment agendas and more than 2,150 attendees.

Costa Rica arrives at this second edition with a strong business base to compete for high-value international business. The country is home to more than 1,000 companies linked to foreign direct investment, over 312,000 jobs associated with this sector, and a track record of reinvestment that reflects the confidence of companies already operating in the country.

This is complemented by a broad and sophisticated export offering, led by services, which account for 34%, followed by medical devices at 31% and the agricultural sector at 11%. In goods alone, Costa Rica reached exports of US$22.855 billion in 2025, a 14% increase compared to the previous year. In addition, FDI-origin companies accounted for 80% of the value of goods exported, reflecting the direct relationship between investment attraction, productive capacity and the country's integration into international markets.

Companies interested in participating as international buyers or investors can find more information about the agenda, participating sectors and registration process at www.costaricasummit.com

SOURCE Promotora del Comercio Exterior de Costa Rica (PROCOMER)

Fabiola Solano, [email protected]