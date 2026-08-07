Costa Rica promotes the development of specialized talent for high-demand, high-value industries through PROCOMER

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- As global demand for specialized talent continues to grow across industries, the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) is leading and implementing a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening the technical and professional skills of Costa Rica's workforce.

University students preparing for careers in high-demand industries

These initiatives include the Talent Development Incentive for Exporting Companies and Free Trade Zone (FTZ) businesses, which has already benefited more than 10,000 people, as well as the implementation of 10,000 free Google Cloud and Artificial Intelligence scholarships through the Talent Up initiative, part of the BID Group's "América en el Centro" program. The scholarships are designed to strengthen participants' digital skills and improve their access to employment opportunities in high-demand sectors.

"Costa Rica is home to nearly 1,000 multinational companies across a wide range of industries, many of which operate in highly specialized sectors that require knowledge-intensive talent. Today's industries demand increasingly specialized and up-to-date skills. That is why, at PROCOMER, we promote initiatives that expand access to training opportunities while responding to the real needs of strategic sectors of our economy. Programs like these strengthen employability and help Costa Rica remain an attractive destination for high value-added industries," said Laura López, CEO of PROCOMER.

Talent needs across the country's strategic industries continue to evolve as companies adopt new technologies, automate processes, and develop increasingly sophisticated, higher value-added operations. According to a study conducted by PROCOMER, multinational service companies are increasingly seeking professionals with expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. In the medical device sector, demand is concentrated in quality assurance, regulatory affairs, engineering, and advanced manufacturing, driven by an increasingly automated industry. Meanwhile, in agribusiness and agritech, opportunities are centered on quality management, certifications, production processes, and agricultural technologies, with growing demand for professionals who combine technical and technological expertise.

Talent Development Incentive

The Talent Development Incentive is a permanent co-financing program available to companies operating within Costa Rica's foreign trade sector. Its objective is to strengthen technical and specialized skills among both current employees and individuals undergoing recruitment processes.

Since its launch in 2023, the program has benefited 10,349 people. This figure includes projects approved following the second application round of this year--part of four annual application periods and year-round project submissions--through which more than 2,800 people will receive training in advanced manufacturing, medical devices, services, and other export-oriented industries.

Key training areas supported through the incentive include English language proficiency, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, advanced manufacturing, quality management, and medical regulatory affairs.

Digital Skills and Artificial Intelligence Scholarships

As part of Costa Rica's strategy to strengthen digital talent, the country received 10,000 free Google Cloud and Artificial Intelligence scholarships this year. PROCOMER is responsible for implementing the program, working alongside a network of strategic partners to expand access to training in high-demand fields such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and other emerging technologies.

The first 5,000 scholarships were awarded during the Talent Costa Rica Job Fair, held on May 15. During the event, participants also learned about the eligibility requirements and training pathways for the remaining 5,000 scholarships, which continue to be available.

"Costa Rica continues to attract investment projects in advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, medical devices, and specialized services--industries that require increasingly specialized technical and professional talent. If we want to continue creating employment opportunities and attracting new investment, it is essential to keep promoting training and upskilling mechanisms that enable Costa Rican talent to meet the evolving needs of these industries," López concluded.

These initiatives are part of PROCOMER's broader strategy to connect the needs of the productive sector with training opportunities for Costa Rican talent, at a time when industries operating in the country are evolving toward increasingly specialized, technology-driven, and higher value-added operations.

SOURCE Promotora de Comercio Exterior de Costa Rica (PROCOMER)

Esteban Chaves, [email protected]