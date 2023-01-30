COSMETICA LABS STEPS BOLDLY INTO 2023 WITH EXCITING CREATOR PARTNERSHIPS AND A VIRTUAL SHOWROOM FOR CUSTOMERS

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - With a 30-year history in manufacturing the world's most iconic beauty brands, Cosmetica Laboratories Inc continues to trailblaze the industry with a multi-layer marketing approach for 2023. Following ground-breaking 2022 successes such as an immersive pop-up in NYC and the BeautyMatter NEXT award for best Contract Manufacturer, Cosmetica announces a bold extension to their marketing strategy. The approach will include a virtual product showroom and a campaign partnership featuring industry key opinion leaders. Both will be launched through a bodega-themed showcase at the MakeUp in LA 2023 exhibit.

Cosmetica's latest product launch is in collaboration with social media personalities and industry professionals: Afia Beauty (@afia_beauty), Sebastian Blagdon (@sebabulous), and Lou Swinden-Payne (@louswindenpayne). The content creators partnered with Cosmetica to produce engaging and educational demonstrations that capture product attributes, and behind-the-scenes action of the collection, with a viral twist.

"This collection is an approachable and playful look at what happens when you mix scientific formulas and innovative products that really work! I've worked behind the scenes with Cosmetica in the lab throughout my career, but this collection truly showcases the passion, skill, diversity, and innovation in the lab and throughout their team. Watching and learning directly from Cosmetica's product development professionals on how their innovation process works to predict the trends of the future, has been an honour to say the least." says campaign partner, Lou Swinden-Payne.

The result of this collaboration will be exclusively launched at the MakeUp in LA tradeshow on February 16th and 17th at the LA Convention Center, with head-turning activations from a virtual reality lab tour, a pop-art supermarket-inspired theme, and a digital experience that will bring the next generation of beauty products to life.

This event will also launch Cosmetica's new digital footprint. 2023 will showcase a rollout of a new virtual showroom for customers and sales education with superior functionality and streamlined service integration. This marks the culmination of a year-long digital makeover that resulted in a full revamp of Cosmetica's platforms including Instagram, with a 73% growth in followers.

"Our industry is dynamic, and our omni-channel marketing strategy continues to evolve to meet the needs of our customers. In 2023, we will continue breaking boundaries to inspire our partners and provide exceptional service" says Maria Osorio, Director of Marketing and Product Development, Cosmetica Labs.

Cosmetica Labs is a Canadian cosmetic manufacturing and custom innovation house developing breakthrough beauty products for the world's most iconic brands. We specialize in product development and manufacturing for color cosmetics and skincare. Our extensive team of experts collaborates with established brands and high-profile market entrants to create award-winning formulas. With over 30 years in the Beauty Industry, Cosmetica has over 600 employees including 75 research professionals that bring clients' visions to life. The company has 2 manufacturing facilities in Toronto, and a state-of-the-art innovation hub in Los Angeles.

