Cosigo Resources Ltd. to begin talks with AMECA BVI for Joint Venture on Damian Property

NEX: CSG:H

VICTORIA, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Cosigo Resources Ltd. will begin talks in the next 6 months with AMECA Mining BVI out of Mahoe Bay, BVI in hopes of renewing a previous agreement to work together on the Damian property in Cauca province of Colombia. Cosigo and AMECA had initially planned on working together starting in October of 2020 to commence further gold exploration activities on the Damian property. AMECA Mining BVI would earn up to 80% of the JV by spending CAD$1.5 million over two years. Cosigo would also retain a 3% NSR with a buyout of CAD$1 million. However the pandemic delayed any activities from being initiated and the agreement was stalled. Cosigo believes activities could be renewed and is eager to resume talks in the next six months to finalize the agreement and extend any terms as needed.

