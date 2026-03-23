Cosigo Resources Announces OTCQB Venture Market Uplisting Approval

VICTORIA, BC, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Cosigo Resources Ltd. ("Cosigo" or the "Company") (TSXV: CSG) (OTCQB: COSRF) announces uplisting and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market effective Monday March 23, 2026. The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. designed for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Cosigo Resources

Cosigo Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: CSG) and the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: COSRF). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold potential of its properties in the Taraira District in south-east Colombia near the border of Brazil. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow Creek property, located in the northern sierras of Nevada near Winnemucca, a 100% interest in the Damian property in the Cordillera region of Colombia, and owns 13.26% of DHK Diamonds Inc. a company exploring for diamonds in the DO27 region of the NorthWest Territories of Canada.

To find out more about Cosigo Resources visit our website at www.cosigo.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) nor the OTC Markets Group Inc. have reviewed this news release nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release announces the uplisting of Cosigo Resources Ltd shares to the OTCBQ Market, which is a statement of historical fact. The information in this news release is accurate at the time of posting and may be superseded by more current information.

SOURCE Cosigo Resources Ltd.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Cosigo Resources Ltd., Andy Rendle, President & COO, [email protected]