Cosigo provides amended and restated Q4 2020 and Q2 2021 MD&A's

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, Cosigo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") is amending and restating its annual 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and interim Q2 2021 MD&A. A summary of the material changes are described below.

Forward-looking information

This was updated to more clearly identify the material risk factors and assumptions used in the MD&A and their possible affect on future results.

Selected annual information

The Company provided a more comprehensive presentation and explanation of the results for the last three fiscal years presented in the 2020 Annual MD&A.

Liquidity and capital resources

In this section, it incorrectly states "The Company is currently under a partial cease-trade order". This was corrected. In addition, a discussion addressing the Company's working capital deficit as at the period end-date was added to both documents.

Related party transactions

The Company has amended these sections to identify the relationship with the related party and named the common person to the Company and the related party.

For further information: [email protected], www.cosigo.com